Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $436,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 102,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $102.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

