Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $3,857,000. Sib LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.