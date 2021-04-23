Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cerus worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,054 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,706,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERS opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $237,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

