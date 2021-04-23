Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 165,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

