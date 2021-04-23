ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $33,657.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003465 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00744544 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014438 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

