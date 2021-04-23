ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. ExlService makes up about 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of ExlService worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 18.8% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $94.92 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,391 shares of company stock worth $6,312,562. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

