ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.52

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.52 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 2970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,391 shares of company stock worth $6,312,562. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 874.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after buying an additional 89,446 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

