EXMR FDN Hits Market Capitalization of $110,381.59 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $110,381.59 and $85,019.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00071264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.48 or 0.00669684 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

