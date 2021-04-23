ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and $316,026.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00273477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.68 or 1.00180308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00645251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01044769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,918,384 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

