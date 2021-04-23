Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

