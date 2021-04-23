extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.14 million and $345,269.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,444.96 or 1.00151548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.39 or 0.01201911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00507409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00358113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00128257 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004159 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.