Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) & Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Critical Survey

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -10.55% -114.29% -2.41% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Extreme Networks has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 9.99, indicating that its share price is 899% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extreme Networks and Invent Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $948.02 million 1.25 -$126.85 million ($0.21) -45.62 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invent Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extreme Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Extreme Networks and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Summary

Invent Ventures beats Extreme Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers ExtremeSwitching portfolio that includes access edge products that offer physical presentations along with options to deliver Ethernet or convergence-friendly Power-over-Ethernet (POE), including high-power universal POE; aggregation/core switches designed to address aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; and wireless access point products. It also provides ExtremeNAC, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyses, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, the company offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; ExtremeRouting, a cloud-managed access across distributed environment that provides throughput, application-aware traffic shaping and monitoring, end-to-end service, and link prioritization; and an open northbound API for customized integrations to key enterprise platforms. It markets and sells its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations to enterprises and organizations in the education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government agencies, private cloud data centers, universities, and stadiums. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

