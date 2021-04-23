Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 130,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $235.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

