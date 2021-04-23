Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.02. The company had a trading volume of 187,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,044,260. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.09 and its 200 day moving average is $275.16. The company has a market cap of $848.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

