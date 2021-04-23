Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

