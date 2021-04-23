Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 43,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 27,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management grew its position in Facebook by 252.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 19,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft grew its position in Facebook by 69.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 252,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

