Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 200,533 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,433. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

