Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $46,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

IWN traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $161.40. 8,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

