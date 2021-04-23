Facet Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.49. 10,601,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

