Facet Wealth Inc. Has $30.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,064. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $139.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.