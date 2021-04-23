Facet Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.96. 36,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,850. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

