Facet Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.