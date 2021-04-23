Facet Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 14.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $80,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,095. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

