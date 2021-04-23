Falcon Project Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $8.47 million and $250,809.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00270224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.12 or 0.00645272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,728.44 or 0.99617606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.11 or 0.01027872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

