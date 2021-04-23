Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.90. Fanhua shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

