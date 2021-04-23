FansTime 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

