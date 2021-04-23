Fantom Price Reaches $0.30 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $760.00 million and $108.80 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00658438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.89 or 0.07695215 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

