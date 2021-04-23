Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Up 5%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s stock price were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

