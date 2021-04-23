FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Plans — Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect FAT Brands to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 260.0%.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,822. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.