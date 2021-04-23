Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Cap of $9.51 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $130,083.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

