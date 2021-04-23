Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $289.76 million and $39.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00673918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.39 or 0.08120060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00051042 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

