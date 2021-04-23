Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FIS opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.57. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

