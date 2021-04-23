Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.04.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

