Financial Analysis: Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) vs. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ayro alerts:

1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ayro and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Italia 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayro and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 29.65 -$4.90 million N/A N/A Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.55 $1.03 billion $0.55 9.60

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Ayro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes financial companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.