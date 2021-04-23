Financial Analysis: The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Mexico Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94% The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.9%. The Mexico Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and The Mexico Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.47%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Mexico Fund.

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Mexico Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.50 million 193.26 $23.95 million N/A N/A The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Mexico Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Mexico Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats The Mexico Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

