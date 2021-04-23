Financial Contrast: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$1.43 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -20.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -59.01% -47.27% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rare Element Resources and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 128.96%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Rare Element Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.