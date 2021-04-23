FinNexus (FNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.72 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. FinNexus has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,217,626 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

