FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $21,464.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00092460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.00676764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.19 or 0.08099187 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

