FirmaChain (FCT) Achieves Market Cap of $24.18 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $10,050.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00276906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,917.46 or 1.00279997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.65 or 0.00626572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.93 or 0.01016641 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

