FirmaChain (FCT) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $8,414.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00273477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.68 or 1.00180308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00645251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01044769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.