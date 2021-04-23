Firo (FIRO) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Firo has a market capitalization of $109.61 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $9.30 or 0.00018699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,745.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,295.41 or 0.04614276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $235.60 or 0.00473606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $795.49 or 0.01599112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.18 or 0.00677797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00486387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.48 or 0.00419083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00024884 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,783,901 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

