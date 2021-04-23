First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 7,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.