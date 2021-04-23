First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $265.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.66 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

