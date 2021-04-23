First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $185.80 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.