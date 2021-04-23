First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $888.25

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $888.25 and last traded at $884.86, with a volume of 666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $843.33.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $832.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $14,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

