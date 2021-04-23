First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

