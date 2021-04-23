First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.61. 12,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,229. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

