First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

