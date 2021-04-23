First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Get First Merchants alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.