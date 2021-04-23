First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post $52.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $223.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.60 million, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $231.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.97 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $775.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

